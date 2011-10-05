Lisa Irwin, a 10-month-old girl feared kidnapped from her home in Kansas City, Missouri, is seen in this undated handout picture released to Reuters on October 4, 2011 by Kansas City police. REUTERS/Kansas City police/Handout

KANSAS CITY, Mo Police searched for a 10-month old girl feared abducted from her bedroom in Kansas City on Tuesday but canceled an Amber Alert issued earlier in the day.

Lisa Irwin was discovered missing from her crib in her bedroom at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, triggering the alert and an intense foot search in wooded areas near her home involving 100 local and state law officers and the FBI.

Police said it appeared someone had entered and left through a bedroom window and evidence suggested an abduction.

"We are pulling out all the stops and doing all we can do find Lisa," said Sgt. Stacey Graves, a police spokeswoman. "We have not been able to make any kind of family connection."

In a later statement, Kansas City police said that while the search would continue throughout the night, the Amber Alert was "no longer necessary", adding that such an alert was designed to raise awareness early in an investigation.

Lisa had been living with her parents, who were part of the search for her, Graves said. Other relatives have been interviewed by authorities.

Police have spread the word about Lisa's disappearance through the media and on electronic bill boards above major highways in the area.

Lisa is described as having blue eyes and blond hair and was last seen wearing purple shorts and a purple shirt with white kittens on it. Police are asking that anyone with information call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

(Writing and reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Greg McCune)