KANSAS CITY, Mo The parents of a 10-month-old girl who went missing from her crib in Kansas City tearfully pleaded for her safe return in brief statements to reporters on Wednesday.

Lisa Irwin was reported missing from the crib in her parents' home at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, triggering an intense hunt and investigation by more than 100 law enforcement officers.

"We just want to bring our baby back, please bring her home," Lisa's mother, Deborah Bradley, said, sobbing. "Our two other boys are waiting for her."

Jeremy Irwin, the girl's father, offered that whoever had her could drop her off "no questions asked" at places such as a fire station, hospital or church. Irwin thanked various police and other agencies who have tried to find the infant.

"We ask that you keep her in your thoughts and prayers and help us bring her home," he said. The couple declined to take questions.

Lisa was last seen sleeping in her crib at about 10:30 p.m on Monday, according to Kansas City police. The parents have been fully cooperative in the investigation, police spokesman Captain Steve Young said.

Police, firefighters and others have searched woods, cliffs and ravines in the area of Lisa's home over the past two days. Dogs have been brought in multiple times to do repeat searches, Young said.

He said police had received 47 tips through a hotline but still had no solid new leads in the case. Lisa is described as blond, with blue eyes and was last wearing purple shorts and a purple shirt with white kittens on the front.

