KANSAS CITY, Mo The parents of a 10-month-old girl last seen in her crib Monday night said on Thursday that their cell phones went missing that night, delaying a call to police to report her gone.

About 80 police officers and FBI agents conducted a thorough search of a heavily wooded area behind the home of Lisa Irwin on Thursday, said Darin Snapp, spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

But police reported no new leads in finding Lisa, whose father, Jeremy Irwin, discovered her missing when he returned home from work at about 4 a.m. local time Tuesday. She was last seen when put to bed at 10:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

"The windows were open and lights were on and she was nowhere to be found," Irwin said on ABC's "Good Morning America" show. "We've been going over everything in our minds. We just don't have any idea."

Jeremy Irwin and the baby's mother, Deborah Bradley, said in media interviews Thursday that their cell phones were missing so they could not immediately call police.

"We were running around the house and were screaming for (Lisa) and she was nowhere," Bradley said. Bradley said she had put the baby to bed with a pacifier, bottle and Barney stuffed animal and never saw her again.

