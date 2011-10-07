KANSAS CITY, Mo The mother of missing 10-month-old Lisa Irwin said on Friday police told her she flunked a lie detector test, but that she isn't lying when she says she doesn't know where the baby is.

Lisa Irwin's parents, Jeremy Irwin and Deborah Bradley, appeared on network news shows "Good Morning America" and "The Today Show" on Friday as police continued to search for Lisa, last seen in her crib at her parents' Kansas City home on Monday night. The parents denied they had stopped working with police.

On "The Today Show," Bradley said police told her she failed a voluntary lie-detector test given by police.

"They said that I failed, and I continue to say that's not possible because I don't know where she's at," Bradley said.

"I did not do this. They just kept saying I failed, I failed, and I said that's not possible. What do you say when someone tells you that, and you know you didn't do anything?"

Irwin said he would take a lie detector test if asked.

Kansas City Police spokesman Steve Young said Thursday night that the couple had stopped talking to detectives. Irwin said Friday they were worn out from constant interrogation over the previous days.

"I just couldn't take it anymore," Irwin said on "Good Morning America" Friday. "I told them I had to have a break." He said the couple is still doing everything possible to find Lisa.

Young did not give a police version of why the couple stopped cooperating. He had praised them in previous days for responding to all questions. He said Thursday night that Irwin and Bradley are not suspects and that police still don't have a suspect.

Irwin said he found his daughter missing at about 4 a.m. Tuesday when he returned from work. Bradley said she put the girl to bed about 10:30 p.m. Monday. Irwin and Bradley said their three cell phones were missing, making them unable to immediately call police.

(Writing and reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Jerry Norton)