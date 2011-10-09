KANSAS CITY, Mo After two days of not talking to police, the parents of a missing 10-month-old Kansas City girl are again cooperating, a police spokeswoman said Saturday night.

"We reached out to the family earlier today and investigators are talking to them now," said Kansas City police Sgt. Stacey Graves in an email Saturday night to Reuters. She said there would be no further comment Saturday about results of the meeting.

Jeremy Irwin and Deborah Bradley had stopped talking to police as of Thursday evening about the disappearance of their daughter, Lisa Irwin. They said they had undergone three grueling days of questioning and were worn down.

Lisa was last seen at 10:30 p.m. local time Monday night when her mother said she put her to bed in her crib. Jeremy Irwin returned to the family's home after work at 4 a.m. Tuesday to find her gone, setting off an intense search by the FBI and police.

Bradley said she took and failed a lie-detector test she gave voluntarily to police. Irwin has said he did not take a lie-detector test but would do so if asked. Police have said neither the parents nor anyone else is a suspect in the case.

