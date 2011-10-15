KANSAS CITY, Mo An unidentified wealthy benefactor is offering $100,000 for the return of missing Missouri baby Lisa Irwin, a private detective said on Friday.

Bill Stanton, a New Yorker known for getting involved in high-profile cases, told reporters that the same person who was paying him to work with the 11-month-old infant's family to find her was offering the reward.

"Someone gets that kid here, it's $100,000," Stanton said outside the Kansas City house where Lisa Irwin vanished after her mother said she put her to bed for the night. Her father found her crib empty early in the morning of October 4.

Stanton said the reward could also go to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for the infant's disappearance.

Police have conducted extensive searches for the girl, combing nearby woods and a landfill where the family's trash is taken, in addition to conducting a reenactment of a potential break-in to the infant's ground-level bedroom. So far, they have come up empty-handed.

Stanton is investigating the case separately from police, who have reported receiving well over 500 tips on the Irwin case, most of which have been cleared. About 30 to 50 officers were still working the case.

The parents, Jeremy Irwin and Deborah Bradley, have been questioned for hours by police and say they had nothing to do with the baby's disappearance. Police have not identified the couple or anyone else as suspects.

