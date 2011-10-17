KANSAS CITY, Mo The mother of missing 11-month-old Lisa Irwin said she was drunk the night of the baby's disappearance and has changed her story on what time she last saw her daughter.

Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin, Lisa's father, appeared on NBC's "Today" show and ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday morning.

Lisa has been missing since Jeremy Irwin reported her gone from the family's Kansas City home at 4 am on October 4 when he returned from work. Police have questioned the parents at length but have not identified them or anyone else as suspects.

Surveillance video at a nearby grocery store showed Bradley buying a box of wine at about 5 p.m. October 3. Bradley told "Today" she drank enough to be drunk later that day, but she insisted that her drinking does not mean she somehow hurt her daughter.

"If I thought there was a chance, I'd say it," Bradley said. "I don't think that alcohol changes a person enough to do something like that."

Bradley previously said she last saw Lisa when she put her to bed in her crib at 10:30 pm on October 3, but told "Today" she last saw her at 6:40 p.m.

Irwin told both network news shows that he did not think Deborah had anything to do with Lisa's disappearance.

"I know the kind of mother she is, and I know what kind of person she is in general," Irwin told "Today."

Irwin said when he came home that night the lights were on, the front door was unlocked and the window in Lisa's bedroom was open. He told "Good Morning America" that Deborah was awake in bed and the couple didn't know Lisa was gone until he went to her room.

Bradley told "Today" that police have accused her of killing Lisa and that she failed a lie-detector test question about whether she knew the whereabouts of her daughter.

Bradley said her arrest in the case would be misguided and unfortunate.

"The main fear with that is if they arrest me, people are going to stop looking for her and I will never see her again and I'll never know what happened to her," she told "Today."

On "Good Morning America," Bradley said police showed her burned clothing as well as a record of pings on her missing cell phone. She doubts that evidence.

"I'm led to believe at this point that none of that was real," Bradley said. "I hope the burned clothes weren't real."

(Writing and reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Greg McCune)