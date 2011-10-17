KANSAS CITY, Mo The mother of missing 11-month-old Lisa Irwin said she was drunk and may have blacked out the night of the baby's disappearance and has changed her story on what time she last saw her daughter.

Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin, Lisa's father, appeared on NBC's "Today" show and ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday morning. She also was interviewed by Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly over the weekend, and excerpts were available Monday.

Lisa has been missing since Jeremy Irwin reported her gone from the family's home at 4 a.m. on October 4 when he returned from work. Police have questioned the parents at length but have not identified them or anyone else as suspects.

Surveillance video at a nearby grocery story showed Bradley buying a box of wine at about 5 p.m. on October 3. Bradley told "Today" she drank enough to be drunk later that day, but she insisted that her drinking does not mean she somehow hurt her daughter.

"If I thought there was a chance, I'd say it," Bradley said. "I don't think that alcohol changes a person enough to do something like that."

Bradley said on Fox's America Live with Megyn Kelly that she "probably" had more than five glasses of wine that night, and it's possible she blacked out.

"It's a possibility," said Bradley. "Just like anybody else when you drink, you don't remember the things that happened."

When Kelly noted that some people might have an issue with someone getting drunk while caring for children, Bradley said, "She was sleeping. I don't see the problem with me having my grown-up time."

NOTHING TO HIDE?

On Monday afternoon, an attorney representing Bradley and Irwin said her willingness to admit she'd been drinking proves she has nothing to hide.

"That goes to her credibility, it's her being truthful," Joe Tacopina, a high-profile criminal defense lawyer and former prosecutor from New York, said at a news conference. Bradley and Irwin stood behind Tacopina, holding hands, but did not comment.

Tacopina said he has talked to the couple at length and would not be representing them if he thought they had anything to do with Lisa's disappearance.

Bradley previously said she last saw Lisa when she put her to bed in her crib at 10:30 p.m. on October 3, but told "Today" she last saw her at 6:40 p.m. Tacopina said Bradley's varying recollection of when she last saw Lisa is understandable given her distraught state of mind in the past two weeks.

Irwin told both network news shows he did not think Deborah had anything to do with Lisa's disappearance.

"There's no question to be had there," Irwin told "Today," adding "I know the kind of mother she is, and I know what kind of person she is in general."

Irwin said when he came home that night the lights were on, the front door was unlocked and the window in Lisa's bedroom was open. He told "Good Morning America" that Deborah was awake in bed and the couple didn't know Lisa was gone until he went to her room.

Bradley told "Today" that police have accused her of killing Lisa and that she failed a lie-detector test question about whether she knew the whereabouts of her daughter.

Bradley said her arrest in the case would be misguided and unfortunate.

"The main fear with that is if they arrest me, people are going to stop looking for her and I will never see her again and I'll never know what happened to her," she told "Today."

On "Good Morning America," Bradley said police showed her burned clothing as well as a record of pings on her missing cell phone. She doubts that evidence.

"I'm led to believe at this point that none of that was real," Bradley said. "I hope the burned clothes weren't real."

(Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Jerry Norton)