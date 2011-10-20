KANSAS CITY, Mo Police and the FBI have completed a lengthy search of the home of missing 11-month-old Lisa Irwin but are not commenting on evidence taken from the scene.

Investigators spent all day Wednesday and late into the night examining the inside of the house, a large detached garage, the lawn and the house exterior, including the eaves along the roof line, according to television video.

Officers and agents could be seen removing large brown paper bags of items, rolls of carpeting and dark panels that appeared to be from X-ray equipment.

Police had a warrant to search the house without the parents present. Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin are staying with relatives nearby. They have been questioned about Lisa's disappearance but have denied knowing what happened to her.

Bradley said she last saw Lisa when she put her to bed the evening of October 3. Irwin said he discovered her missing when he returned home from work around 4 a.m.

Meanwhile, police have cleared more than 700 tips about Lisa's disappearance and are following more than 60 out-of-state leads in the case, Kansas City Police Sergeant Stacey Graves confirmed Thursday.

The Irwin's one-story house, in a middle-class suburb in north Kansas City, was quiet Thursday after the day-long search Wednesday. Stuffed animals were piled on the lawn along with signs and messages pleading for Lisa's safe return.

