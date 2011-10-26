Lisa Irwin, a 10-month-old girl feared kidnapped from her home in Kansas City, Missouri, is seen in this undated handout picture released to Reuters October 4, 2011 by the Kansas City police. REUTERS/Kansas City police/Handout

KANSAS CITY, Mo Investigators will interview the young half-brothers of missing 11-month-old Kansas City baby Lisa Irwin again about the night she disappeared, police said on Wednesday.

Lisa's parents, Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin, had not allowed follow-up interviews of the boys since they were questioned for less than an hour shortly after the girl was reported missing from the family's Missouri home.

The boys, reportedly ages 5 and 8, will be interviewed on Friday by child services specialists rather than police, Kansas City police spokesman Darin Snapp said. One son is Bradley's and the other is Irwin's.

Bradley, the baby's mother, has said she put Lisa to bed in her crib the evening of October 3, and that she was gone early the next morning when Irwin, the baby's father, returned from work at 4 a.m.

Bradley has said both boys reported hearing some noises the night their half-sister went missing.

Police questioned the parents extensively in the first few days after the girl's disappearance but the couple has since limited the communication. Police are asking that they be interviewed again and separately, Snapp said. Police have said they are not suspects.

In recent days, the search for Lisa has become less visible but is no less persistent, FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said. Investigators have continued to follow up on leads, but the almost-daily searches of woods and neighborhoods around the family home have tapered off.

"People are getting the impression it's slowing down," Patton said, adding that was not the case. "When a child goes missing we put every resource into it. (Agents) are not frustrated. They are doing their job."

Some recent attention has focused on surveillance video from a gas station near the Irwin home that showed a person emerging from the woods early on October 4. It was unclear if the person was carrying anything.

That came on the heels of witnesses telling network news shows over the weekend they saw a man carrying a baby dressed only in a diaper outside on that same night. A couple on Irwin's street said they saw the man at about 12:15 am while another witness said he saw a man with a baby at about 4 am some three miles away.

Kansas City police spokesman Sergeant Stacey Graves said on Tuesday that police have reviewed the gas station video. Police have declined to comment on the witness reports.

