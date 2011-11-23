Lisa Irwin, a 10-month-old girl feared kidnapped from her home in Kansas City, Missouri, is seen in this undated handout picture released to Reuters October 4, 2011 by the Kansas City police. REUTERS/Kansas City police/Handout

KANSAS CITY, Missouri Police and the FBI have disbanded a command post set up to investigate the disappearance of Missouri infant Lisa Irwin but are still following leads in the case, an official said on Wednesday.

Irwin vanished from her northern Kansas City home October 4, setting off an intense investigation and national media coverage. Investigators pursuing leads in the case are no longer working jointly out of a single office, Captain Steve Young of the Kansas City Police Department said.

There are other crimes that detectives have to investigate, he said.

"This puts things back to normal a little bit more, but we are not washing our hands of this case," Young said.

Irwin's mother, Deborah Bradley, said she last saw her baby when she put Lisa to bed the evening of October 3. Lisa's father, Jeremy Irwin, reported her missing when he returned home from work the next morning. Lisa was 10 months old at the time.

The parents were questioned extensively in the case, but police say they are not suspects.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Greg McCune)