HADLEY, Massachusetts A man who admitted killing a 7-year-old Connecticut girl he was baby-sitting was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of release, prosecutors said.

John Billingslea, 34, earlier this month chose not to stand trial and pleaded guilty to two counts of capital felony and murder in the March 2009 rape and asphyxiation death of Ariana Uberti, Ansonia-Milford state's attorney Kevin Lawlor said.

Billingslea, who lived next door to the girl in West Haven, Connecticut, had been baby-sitting her while her mother was at work.

In Milford Superior Court, Judge Richard Arnold sentenced Billingslea to life without the possibility of release, plus a consecutive term of 60 years, Lawlor said.

