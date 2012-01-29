BIRMINGHAM, Ala The bodies of five people shot dead were found early on Sunday morning at a house riddled with bullet holes west of downtown Birmingham, the Birmingham Police Department said.

Officer Buddy Parsons said the victims found at the home in the Ensley Highlands area were all shot dead.

"The police told us there had been murders," said Beatrice Houston, who lives across the street from the neat white house with green trim where the bodies were found.

"They said five men were dead and that two people got away," she said.

Her husband, Willie Houston, said he saw five bodies taken out of the house and placed in coroner vans.

The quiet working class neighborhood of cottages about 5 miles from downtown was lit up by flashing police cruisers that swarmed the street before dawn.

"I'm used to seeing stuff like this on TV, not in my own neighborhood," Beatrice Houston said.

Police were interviewing possible witnesses, Sergeant Vincent Green told Reuters.

Birmingham Police Sergeant Johnny William appealed for anyone with information on the case to contact police.

