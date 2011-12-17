INDIANAPOLIS Police said on Saturday they suspect four or five people were involved in the theft of almost $2 million in electronics when a truck driver discovered his tractor trailer missing from a rest stop.

Chesterfield, Indiana police officer Mike Milbourn said the cab of the missing truck was found within a half mile of where it was taken but its trailer containing more than 5,000 Blackberry Playbook tablets is still missing.

Milbourn said he thought the theft of the 2007 Volvo truck Thursday on its way to Waterloo, Canada, was very well planned.

The cab of the truck had been parked amid a crowd of semis not far from the Pilot Travel Plaza where driver Jason Garant of Ontario, Canada stopped to eat and take a shower.

Police said the thieves evidently had a truck of their own waiting to take away the trailer.

Garant had picked up the Blackberry Playbooks from the Brightpoint company in Plainfield, Indiana. Police have surveillance video of two men watching Garant during the stop, Milbourn said. Further investigation led police to believe two or three other individuals were involved.

Milbourn said the police hope to make an arrest in the case because they have retrieved fingerprints.

