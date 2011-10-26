LAS VEGAS Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. was acquitted on Wednesday of charges he threatened to send armed acquaintances to harm two security guards at a gated community in suburban Las Vegas.

Mayweather, undefeated in 42 bouts and widely regarded as the best defensive fighter of his generation, was found not guilty by a judge in a nonjury trial, court records showed. The ruling said prosecutors had failed to meet their burden of proof.

The boxing star had been charged with misdemeanor harassment stemming from accusations that a year ago he threatened the guards by telling them that his "homies" had guns and that he would call them to come "take care" of the two men, according to the criminal complaint.

There was no immediate comment from the District Attorney's Office on the verdict, and Mayweather's lawyer did not immediately return a call for comment.

Local media had reported that the encounter between Mayweather and the guards occurred when the guards issued him parking tickets, saying cars in front of the prize fighter's home were parked in violation of community rules.

The flamboyant Mayweather, known by the nickname "Money," boosted his professional record to a perfect 42-0, including 26 knockouts, with a fourth-round K.O. of Victor Ortiz in Las Vegas last month to claim the WBC welterweight title

