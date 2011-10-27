LAS VEGAS Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. was acquitted on Wednesday of charges he threatened to send armed acquaintances to harm two security guards at a gated community in suburban Las Vegas.

Mayweather, undefeated in 42 bouts and widely regarded as the best defensive fighter of his generation, was found not guilty by a judge in a nonjury trial, court records showed. The ruling said prosecutors had failed to meet their burden of proof.

The boxing star had been charged with misdemeanor harassment stemming from accusations that a year ago he threatened the guards by telling them that his "homies" had guns and that he would call them to come "take care" of the two men, according to the criminal complaint.

"This was a homeowner's association dispute that got blown out of proportion," Mayweather's lawyer, Richard Wright, told Reuters, adding that while Mayweather had been angry at the guards and raised his voice, he never threatened them.

Wright said the confrontation took place after the guards issued citations to vehicles parked in front of the prize-fighter's home in his gated community because visitor passes were not visible on their dashboards.

Wright added that Mayweather was angry because the guards stuck the citations, which his lawyer said can be difficult to remove, to the windows of the cars.

The District Attorney's Office had no immediate comment on the verdict.

The flamboyant Mayweather, known by the nickname "Money," boosted his professional record to a perfect 42-0, including 26 knockouts, with a fourth-round K.O. of Victor Ortiz in Las Vegas last month to claim the WBC welterweight title

