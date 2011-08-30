Murder suspect Levi Aron is escorted out of a New York Police Department precinct in Brooklyn, New York, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The father of an 8-year-old boy, whose murder stunned the New York Orthodox Jewish community where he was abducted last month, is seeking $100 million from the man accused of abducting, killing and dismembering him.

Nachman Kletzky filed the complaint last week in Brooklyn Supreme Court, seeking to hold Levi Aron, 35, responsible for the death of Kletzky's son, Leiby. Aron was arrested and charged in July with the boy's murder.

Leiby Kletzky was walking home from day camp in the tightly knit Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn on July 11 when he got lost and approached Aron for help, according to prosecutors.

A search for the missing boy led to Aron's apartment, where parts of the youth's dismembered body were found in the freezer, according to police.

Calling it "one of the most horrific crimes in the history" of Brooklyn, the lawsuit says Kletzky was "without justification or excuse, abducted, held hostage against his will" in Aron's apartment, where he was "terrorized, physically and psychologically assaulted and injured, and was murdered and his body dismembered."

The father seeks $100 million on behalf of Leiby for his pain and suffering and for emotional and future economic losses to the family due to his untimely death.

Jennifer McCann, who represents Aron in his criminal case, said she did not know if he had an attorney for the civil suit but said she would not likely represent him in that case.

Attorneys for the Kletzky family did not immediately return a request for comment.

Aron, who has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. He has been declared fit to stand trial following a court evaluation, but psychiatric evaluations are ongoing to determine whether he was legally insane at the time of the murder.

(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Jerry Norton)