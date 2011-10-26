Police found two young boys confined in a locked animal kennel in a Nebraska home littered with animal feces and urine when called to the house to check on their welfare, police said on Tuesday.

Police officers in North Platte discovered the boys, ages 3 and 5, when they responded to a call on Monday night to check on the well-being of four children who lived in a mobile home, authorities said.

The other two children, an 8-year-old and an 8-month-old, were also living at the house in west-central Nebraska.

Four adults, including the children's mother, each were arrested and charged in Lincoln County Court with two counts of felony child abuse, two counts of first-degree false imprisonment and misdemeanor child abuse.

All four children were placed in protective state custody. Police Lt. Rich Hoaglund said in a statement that the kennel door was secured with a wire tie, and that the children slept on a mattress inside.

Ashley A. Clark, 22, the children's mother, told authorities that the boys were placed in the kennel to prevent them from crawling out of the windows of the dwelling.

Others charged were Lacy J. Beyer, 20; Bryson L. Eyten, 25; and Samantha J. Eyten, 24. The Eytens are the parents of the other two children in the home. The four adults were scheduled for an initial court hearing on Thursday.

