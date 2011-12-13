An Ohio prosecutor is considering filing criminal charges in the aftermath of a players' fight at the end of a Cincinnati-Xavier college basketball game, the office said Monday.

Hamilton County prosecuting attorney Joe Deters "is reviewing the matter to determine whether any charges are appropriate," said spokeswoman Julie Wilson.

The brawl after Xavier University's victory Saturday led to four players from each team being suspended. Coaches and officials from both universities apologized for the incident.

"This is not a way to represent the school and I really want to apologize for my actions," said University of Cincinnati Junior Center Cheikh Mbodj, who spoke along with other players at a news conference Monday. "I am sorry."

The game between the Cincinnati basketball rivals is a popular local event, known as the "Crosstown Shootout."

(Writing by Mary Wisniewski, Editing by Greg McCune)