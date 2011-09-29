Catherine Greig, longtime girlfriend of former mob boss and fugitive James ''Whitey'' Bulger, is seen in a booking mug photo released to Reuters August 1, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

BOSTON The trial of Catherine Greig, charged with aiding her long-time fugitive boyfriend, notorious organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger, will begin next spring, attorneys agreed on Thursday.

Prosecutors and defense attorney Kevin Reddington agreed on the April 23, 2012 trial date in the case against Greig, 60, who was not present at the status conference in Boston federal court.

Last month Greig pleaded not guilty to charges that she conspired with Bulger and others to conceal and harbor the aging gangster during the 16 years the pair were on the run together.

She faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

In court documents filed on Wednesday, prosecutors said they anticipate filing additional charges against Greig.

The government expects to need 15 trial days to present its case, according to the documents.

Greig remains behind bars until the judge rules on a request for release pending trial.

Reddington asked that his client be released on bail to home confinement and electronic monitoring. Greig and her sister have offered real estate as additional collateral.

Bulger and Greig were arrested in Santa Monica, California on June 22 with a stash of about 30 firearms and $822,000 in cash hidden in holes in the wall of their apartment.

Bulger fled Boston in late 1994 after receiving a tip from a corrupt FBI agent that federal charges were pending. Greig joined him a short time later.

Bulger, 82, pleaded not guilty in July to all charges against him, including 19 alleged murders from the 1970s and 1980s. Bulger for years led the Winter Hill Gang, a mostly Irish-American organized crime operation that terrorized Boston.

Greig's defense team and prosecutors are due back in court on November 29 for an interim status update.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Greg McCune)