AUSTIN, Texas A Texas teenager faces theft charges after police said she duped her community into giving her $17,000 because they erroneously believed she was dying of cancer.

Ruth Angelica Gomez, 18, of Horizon City, Texas, created the Achieve the Dream foundation, under which she held fund-raising events. She solicited donations to help cure her leukemia, which she said would claim her life before the year ended, Horizon City police Detective Liliana Medina said.

Yet there was no indication that Gomez ever had cancer, police said.

She is being charged with felony theft by deception, punishable, by up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

"Ms. Gomez stated that she had been diagnosed with a terminal illness (Leukemia) and was under treatment for the disease, although Ms. Gomez does not have any form of cancer," Medina said.

"She did hold many fund-raisers in the area of Horizon City and El Paso. People began to suspect that she may not be sick, so an investigation ensued."

There are no other suspects in the case, Medina said.

News reports from earlier this year touted the Achieve the Dream Foundation's creation and publicized some of its fund-raisers. On one website, members of a girls' fast-pitch softball team challenged other teams to donate to the foundation, saying they were "proud to be a part of Angie's life."

The foundation's website has been taken down, but an archive of the page shows teens and children wearing the group's green ribbon logo and a message from Gomez.

"Blessed by God's will, every child was brought to this world for a reason," the message on the home page reads. "So being, every child should have the right to fight for their life, Achieve the Dream is dedicated to helping children with Leukemia have the chance to beat their cancer and live a normal life."

Donations to the "Achieve the Dream" Foundation came in the form of cash and checks directly deposited to her foundation, as well as gift cards, and in-kind donations to sell for fund-raising, Medina said.

Horizon City is about 20 miles southeast of El Paso.

El Paso-area charities say their isolated community is close knit and people help each other out, and they do not anticipate the Gomez case having a lasting impact on charitable giving.

"There may be some short-term problems, but we have so much poverty in this community, we have so many needs, that everybody knows they have to do their part," said Jason Brewer, Vice President of the United Way of El Paso County.

At the Susan B. Komen for the Cure El Paso Chapter, Executive Director Stephanie Flora agreed.

"We do not foresee any setbacks from the Angie Gomez situation," she said Thursday. "We do not provide funds to individuals. Direct support must be given through our grantee organizations using their eligibility requirements."

Flora stressed that donors need to realize that there are generally very strict rules in place before individuals can receive direct donations from any charity, and those rules apply to people soliciting donations for charities as well.

"Any individual, organization, or business that is interested in fundraising on our behalf must submit an application, which is reviewed by local staff. Both parties then sign a formal contract agreeing to the terms prior to solicitation of funds and use of the Komen name."

