PHILADELPHIA One of four people found captive in a Philadelphia basement described his ordeal in court on Monday, saying he had been badly mistreated but considered his captors to be his family.

Edwin Sanabria, one of the mentally challenged adults discovered locked in the underground room in October, said at a hearing in Philadelphia Municipal Court that he had been traveling with Linda Ann Weston, his alleged kidnapper, since 2001.

Weston, 51, and three others are accused of holding the adults captive in what prosecutors believe was a scheme to steal their Social Security benefits.

With Weston as the alleged ringleader of the scheme, the captives had been moved from state to state, prosecutors say.

Sanabria, 31, testifying at a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed with trial, said after meeting Weston in 2001 he and others moved around the country with her, staying in Texas, Virginia and Florida.

He said he signed some papers in 2001 at a Social Security office in Philadelphia with Weston and after that stopped seeing his benefits checks of $674 a month.

Sanabria said he had been chained to a furnace with another captive in the Philadelphia basement, which he referred to as "the hole," and said they were forced to use a bucket for a toilet.

He said they were fed franks and beans or soup or oatmeal, "sometimes once a day, sometimes two."

Defense attorney George Yacoubian asked Sanabria several times if anyone had forced him to travel with Weston, and each time he said no.

"Did you consider Linda and the others to be your family?" Yacoubian asked.

"Yes," Sanabria said.

Sanabria said Weston's daughter, Jean McIntosh, who lived in the building, would check on them in the basement.

McIntosh cried as Sanabria spoke. Her mother, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, stared straight ahead without expression.

BEATINGS

Sanabria also testified that several people he was with had been beaten by Weston, and he described a one-day drive to Pennsylvania from Florida when he and others rode in the back of an SUV without being allowed to use a bathroom.

Also taking the witness stand was police officer John Murphy, who responded to the October 15 call from the building's landlord saying he had found people locked in the subbasement during a routine check of his building.

Prosecutor Cheryl Yankolonis asked the police officer to describe the scene and, in particular, how it smelled.

"Basically, death," Murphy said. "It smelled like human feces, animal feces, urine, body odor, all of that."

Attending the pretrial hearing before Judge Patrick Dugan along with Weston and McIntosh, 32, were Gregory Thomas, 47, and Eddie Wright, 50, who also are accused in the case.

They face an array of charges including criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and assault.

The police officer said the people he found in the basement were "very malnourished." One of them was chained to an old furnace, and he and the landlord cut the chain with a hacksaw.

As the victims were led out from the basement, he said they walked slowly, "like they had not seen light in a while. They were squinting."

Authorities believe two of those held had been captive for roughly 11 years.

Police crime scene investigator John Paggart recounted injuries found on the victims, including bruises, scars and open wounds on their backs and heads. One victim had a large tear in his ear, he said.

(Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Jerry Norton)