CHICAGO Homicide detectives were still working on Thursday to piece together details of a gunfight inside a store on Chicago's south side overnight that killed four people and wounded two others, a spokeswoman for the Chicago Police Department said.

Several gunmen walked into the store, which sold cell phones and other items, on Wednesday evening and started firing, witnesses told police. Two employees returned fire.

Three people died on the scene and a fourth died at an area hospital, the spokeswoman said.

An investigation into the shootout is still underway.

