CHICAGO William Cellini, an Illinois power broker accused of trying to extort a campaign donation for former Governor Rod Blagojevich, was convicted by a federal jury on Tuesday of corruption charges.

Cellini was a longtime Springfield, Illinois lobbyist and Republican fundraiser. He was accused of trying to get the campaign donation for Blagojevich to keep his power over a state pension board.

Cellini's victim in the extortion plot was Thomas Rosenberg, a Hollywood producer who won an Oscar for the film "Million Dollar Baby."

Cellini's is the last of the trials related to Blagojevich, who was convicted of corruption charges. Cellini was convicted on two of four counts, according to a representative for U.S. District Judge James B. Zagel.

Blagojevich, who was thrown out of office in 2009, was convicted in two separate trials, with the second in June finding him guilty of attempting to trade President Barack Obama's former U.S. Senate seat for financial and political gain.

Sentencing for Blagojevich, originally scheduled for October 6, has been postponed with no new date set, according to Randall Samborn, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office.

Blagojevich, a two-term Democrat, could face a lengthy sentence on 18 convictions on fraud, bribery and lying to investigators.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Greg McCune)