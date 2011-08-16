BIRIMINGHAM, Ala A man who served a previous jail term after admitting to castrating five men without a license to perform surgery has been arrested on child pornography charges, Alabama police said on Tuesday.

Authorities found hundreds of items of child pornography including books, magazines, DVDs and videos when they searched the home of Edward Bodkin in Slapout, Alabama, a spokesman for the Elmore County sheriff's office told Reuters.

They conducted the search last Friday after a tip-off from a prisoner with whom Bodkin had been corresponding, said Chief Deputy Ricky Lowery. He added that authorities also found devices they believed were for castration.

Bodkin was sentenced in Indiana to four years in prison in 1999 for conducting five consensual castrations, according to Amy Richison, chief deputy prosecutor in the case.

She told Reuters he filmed the procedures and kept the body parts in jars in his kitchen.

"Bodkin is the extreme end of the body modification subculture," said Douglas Wissing, a journalist who has interviewed Bodkin for a story in Details magazine.

