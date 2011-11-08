ANCHORAGE, Alaska An 80-year-old city councilman and former mayor of an Alaska town was charged with possessing child pornography found on his laptop computer after he dropped it off for repairs, officials said on Monday.

John W. "Jack" Shay, a pillar of local politics in the southeastern Alaska port city of Ketchikan, was arrested on Friday, said Josh Dossett, Ketchikan's deputy police chief.

"He brought his laptop and his printer because they were not printing correctly," Dossett said. Police were notified after the technician began working on the machines, he said.

"The printer began printing images that had been queued, I assume, which were child pornography," he said.

Shay served as Ketchikan's mayor in the early 1980s and as mayor of the larger Ketchikan Gateway Borough from 1996 to 2002. He also served on the local school board and as state labor division chief under former Governor Bill Sheffield.

Shay has also long been active in local theater, co-founding a stage company in the mid-1960s, and has played many roles in musical productions.

"I think this is quite a shock to people," Dossett said. "He's been a major part of this community for a long time."

Shay was jailed on Friday and released on $30,000 bail after an arraignment on Saturday on 10 counts of possessing child pornography, Dossett said.

Shay's attorney, Dennis McCarty, was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Yereth Rosen; Editing by Steve Gorman and Cynthia Johnston)