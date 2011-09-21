NEW YORK New York City police were searching on Wednesday for a mother suspected of abducting her eight children, all of whom had been placed in foster care, during a supervised visit.

The seven boys and one girl, who range in age from 11 months to 11 years old, were taken during a monitored group visit on Monday at a child welfare agency in the city's Queens borough, authorities said.

The eight children had been living at three foster homes after an allegation of domestic abuse at their own home.

Being sought were their mother, Shanel Nadal, 28, and their father, Nephra Payne, 34, police said. Arrest warrants on abduction charges have been issued for the pair.

The boys, named after their father, were identified as Nephra Payne, 11; Nephra Ceo Payne, 10; Nephra John Payne, 9; Nephra Shalee Payne, 6; Nephra Rahsul Payne, also 6; Nephra Umeek Payne, 5 and Nephra Yahmen Payne, 4. The girl, Nefertiti Payne, is 11 months old, authorities said.

The city's Administration for Children's Services said it was working with police to find the parents and investigating how the mother could have taken the children during a visit that was supposed to be monitored.

The family might be traveling in a black 1976 Chevrolet Suburban, with New York license plate number EXZ5896, police said. They have a New York City address but lived for many years in South Carolina, police said.

