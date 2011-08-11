LUBBOCK, Texas A federal grand jury has indicted a former Texas children's advocacy executive on charges of stealing more than $237,000 in federal funds for services for abused children, authorities said on Thursday.

Debra Rucker Brown, who was an executive director of the Children's Advocacy Center of Tom Green County for more than 16 years until she resigned in February, will face six counts of theft concerning federal funds.

"We respected what we saw her do on behalf of children," Heather Ward, the center's current executive director, told Reuters on Thursday, a day after the indictment. "We never suspected this."

Brown could not be reached for comment on Thursday. It was not clear if she had an attorney.

The center, based in San Angelo in west Texas, uses federal grants and charitable donations to provide special advocates for children in the justice system, offer parenting programs, and review the deaths of children in a 13-county area 200 miles west of the state capital.

Ward said the center serves 1,000 to 1,500 children a year.

Federal prosecutors accused Brown of writing 71 fraudulent checks over a 5-year period to pay off personal credit cards or deposit money in a personal checking account, according to the indictment.

She obtained a co-signer on blank checks "on numerous occasions," according to the indictment.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Texas said the FBI and Texas Rangers were investigating the case.

"Brown is expected to surrender to authorities within the next few weeks," U.S. Attorney's spokeswoman Kathy Colvin said.

