ORLANDO, Fla A man shot and injured the pastor and associate pastor of a central Florida church on Sunday after killing another person at a home nearby, police said.

Witnesses said 57-year-old Jeremiah Fogel ran through the front door of the Greater Faith Christian Church in Lakeland, Florida and shot the two clergymen, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

He then was tackled and held by parishioners until authorities arrived, the sheriff's office said.

The pastor and associate pastor were being treated for their injuries at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center. No other church members were injured.

Authorities took Fogel into custody. They did not immediately release details of the fatal shooting at the residence.

