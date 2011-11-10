The Department of Education said on Wednesday it would launch an investigation into Penn State's conduct in connection with a sexual abuse scandal involving a former assistant football coach.

Jerry Sandusky has been charged with sexually abusing several boys over several years, including incidents that took place at the university in State College, Pennsylvania.

"If these allegations of sexual abuse are true then this is a horrible tragedy for those young boys," Education Secretary Arne Duncan said in a statement. "If it turns out that some people at the school knew of the abuse and did nothing or covered it up, that makes it even worse."

Penn State football coach Joe Paterno said on Wednesday he would step down at the end of the season after 46 years at the university amid criticism that he did not do enough to stop Sandusky's alleged crimes.

The university is required to disclose the number of criminal offenses committed on campus each year and to issue warnings if a reported crime threatens the community, the department said.

"Schools and school officials have a legal and moral responsibility to protect children and young people from violence and abuse," Duncan said.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)