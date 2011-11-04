HARRISBURG, Pa Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been charged with sexually abusing children from 1996 through 2005, according to a criminal complaint filed in court on Friday.

Sandusky, 67, was famed coach Joe Paterno's assistant for 32 years before retiring in 1999. He also started a nonprofit organization for children in 1977 called The Second Mile.

He was charged with 40 counts including indecent assault with a person younger than 13, indecent assault with a person younger than 16, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone younger than 16, according to the criminal docket filed by Pennsylvania State Police's Avondale barracks,

The complaint was filed with District Judge Leslie Dutchcot in Ferguson Township, Center County.

Neither the Pennsylvania attorney general's office nor Pennsylvania State Police had immediate comment on the allegations.

