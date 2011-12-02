PHILADELPHIA The Second Mile charity has agreed to freeze its assets to settle a lawsuit filed by a man only identified as Victim 4 in a sexual abuse indictment against a former Penn State Coach, his lawyer said on Friday.

Second Mile, founded by coach Jerry Sandusky, who is now charged with molesting eight men when they were juveniles, settled the lawsuit that was filed November 23 in state court in Philadelphia, said attorney Ben Andreozzi, who represents the alleged victim.

The charity to help troubled children, through which Sandusky allegedly met his victims, agreed to obtain court approval prior to the transfer of assets or closure and to provide notice to the man. It also agreed to allow the man "to be heard by the court regarding the interest of victims and the distribution of assets."

The charity has said that it is considering three options for its future, one of which is closing. The Second Mile recently told potential donors to give to another charity.

