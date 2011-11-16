Penn State assistant football coach Mike McQueary shouts instructions to his team while playing against Alabama at Beaver stadium in State College, Pennsylvania in this September 10, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer/Files

STATE COLLEGE, Pa An assistant football coach at Penn State who told a grand jury he saw Jerry Sandusky raping a boy in a shower in 2002 said on Tuesday he was "shaken" by the turmoil the scandal at the university.

In a short interview with CBS News broadcast on Tuesday, Mike McQueary said his emotions were "all over the place, just kind of shaken ... like a snow globe."

In March 2002, when he was a graduate student at Penn State, McQueary allegedly walked into a training facility one night and found a naked boy, whom he estimated to be 10 years old, in a shower "with his hands up against the wall, being subjected to anal intercourse by a naked Sandusky," according to a grand jury report.

McQueary went to see Penn's State's legendary head football coach Joe Paterno the next day and told him what he had seen, according to the grand jury report. Paterno, in turn, told his boss.

Sandusky, who was once considered a likely successor to Paterno, now faces charges he sexually abused eight young boys over nearly a 15-year period.

The investigation that resulted in those charges began in 2009, when the mother of a young man who participated in a youth charity Sandusky founded went to police with her concerns about Sandusky's behavior.

The subsequent two-year investigation by police and the grand jury uncovered the 2002 incident at Penn State as well half a dozen other alleged assaults on children by Sandusky between 1994 and 2009.

McQueary, who went on to become an assistant coach at Penn State, has been put on administrative leave by the university.

Others, including Paterno and former University President Graham Spanier, have been fired. Two other officials have been charged with failing to report the 2002 incident.

