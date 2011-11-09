STATE COLLEGE, Pa Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, accused of sexually-abusing eight boys over more than a decade, is barred from being alone with three grandchildren, a county official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Center County recorder Debra Immel said the order issued by County Court Judge Thomas Kistler on behalf of three children, states that they cannot be in Sandusky's presence or in his home without supervision.

"And no overnight visits" at his home, she said in a telephone interview.

The children live with both parents in a shared custody arrangement. Sandusky is the children's paternal grandfather and the temporary order was sought by the mother, Immel said.

Sandusky, who retired as Penn State's defensive coordinator in 1999, faces 40 charges related to sexual abuse of boys he met through a nonprofit organization he founded.

