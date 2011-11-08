STATE COLLEGE, Pa The son of longtime Penn State University football coach Joe Paterno said on Tuesday his father has not been asked to leave as head coach.

"No one has asked him to step down," Scott Paterno told a throng of media gathered outside the coach's home near the Penn State campus.

Paterno earlier on Tuesday canceled his weekly press conference amid news reports that trustees of the university had decided that he should go.

The university is engulfed in a scandal involving allegations that a former Paterno assistant coach sexually abused eight boys over a period of more than a decade. Paterno said he was told about the abuse in 2002 and passed on the information to the athletic director.

Joe Paterno emerged from the house, got in his car and drove off. "I am going to (football) practice," he said.

"All that is on Joe's mind is football," Scott Paterno said.

