Penn State head coach Joe Paterno watches his team during the fourth quarter of the Capital One Bowl NCAA football game in Orlando, Florida, in this January 1, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Scott Audette/Files

HARRISBURG, Pa Celebrated Penn State football coach Joe Paterno is not a target of a sexual abuse investigation of his former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky, Pennsylvania Attorney General Linda Kelly said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference two days after Sandusky was charged with sexually abuse, Kelly said, "He (Paterno) is not regarded as a target at this point."

According to a grand jury report, Paterno testified that he was told about the abuse in 2002 and reported it to the university's athletic director.

"He had a responsibility to report the incident to school authorities and he did it," Kelly said.

Sandusky, a longtime assistant to Paterno, was charged on Saturday with sexually abusing eight boys. Six of the eight children allegedly victimized have been identified, Kelly said.

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Frank Noonan said the case was particularly troubling because no one in authority reported the abuse for years and it continued.

"Nothing happened (reporting the alleged abuse) and nothing stopped and that's very unusual," he said.

(Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by David Bailey)