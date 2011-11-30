Former Penn State football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky is pictured in this November 5, 2011 police photograph obtained on November 7. REUTERS/Pennsylvania State Attorney General's Office/Handout

PHILADELPHIA A new accuser against former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky said Sandusky sexually abused him "over 100 times" as a child.

The handwritten statement by a man, now 29, identified only as "John Doe A" accompanied a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court against Sandusky, Penn State University and The Second Mile, a charity founded by Sandusky to help troubled children.

Although the accuser is the ninth to emerge against Sandusky in relation to accusations of abuse, the lawsuit is the first to be filed in the scandal that has rocked the world of multimillion dollar college athletics.

(Reporting by Dave Warner; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Jerry Norton)