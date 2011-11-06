The Lasch Football Building at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania is pictured on November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Little

STATE COLLEGE, Pa Criminal charges for sexually abusing boys filed against a longtime assistant to legendary Penn State football coach Joe Paterno jolted students, fans and alumni across Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Former defensive coordinator Gerald "Jerry" Sandusky, 67, of State College, where Penn State is located, faces an array of charges involving eight boys, assaulting at least one in the college team's facilities, according to state prosecutors.

The charges reach into the top echelons of the college's sports program as Athletic Director Timothy Curley, 57, and Gary Schultz, 62, senior vice president for finance and business, were charged with failing to report the alleged crimes, and with perjury.

Paterno, 84, the winningest coach in the highest division of collegiate sports whose players have gone on to star in the National Football League, has not been charged. He was among the first to be aware of the alleged assaults.

When a witness to one of the assaults reported it to Paterno, he alerted Curley, a grand jury statement said.

"I sincerely believe this has shaken the campus. Everyone from students to people affiliated with the campus were really taken aback," said Lexi Belculfine, a senior student and editor-in-chief of The Daily Collegian newspaper.

Doug Gamber, 51, of Rossville, Pennsylvania, a 1982 Penn State graduate, said he was "shocked, appalled."

Asked if the charges would reverberate across the state, he told Reuters: "Without a doubt. Penn State has kind of a pristine reputation."

Gamber said of Paterno: "He's an impeccable sort of figure, a grandfather figure."

"I am so impressed with the man," said Marjorie Scholtz, 71, of Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania, of Paterno.

"We call him St. Joe, and we don't do that lightly," said Scholtz, who identified herself as a 1962 Penn State graduate. She said prospective students may be negatively impacted by the headlines.

Sandusky, who was defensive coordinator for 23 years and was once considered a likely successor to Paterno, allegedly targeted boys from 1994 to 2009, a grand jury report said.

SAYS HE'S INNOCENT

Sandusky's attorney Joe Amendola said his client, who left Penn State coaching in 1999, said he is innocent.

Given the charges, the university is acting to bar Sandusky from campus facilities, a spokeswoman for the school said.

Attorneys for Curley and Schultz issued statements on the college's website on Saturday saying the two men were innocent and that they would fight the charges.

Penn State President Graham Spanier issued a statement on Saturday saying Curley and Schultz had his "unconditional support," and allegations against both would prove groundless.

Because the allegations relate to their responsibilities as university employees, Penn State is paying for the two men's legal counsel, school spokeswoman Lisa Powers said.

Sandusky was arraigned on Saturday and released after posting $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set November 9.

The charges include seven counts of first-degree involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, each punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, according to Pennsylvania State Attorney General Linda Kelly.

Sandusky met the victims through his Second Mile organization, a statewide nonprofit organization devoted to "helping troubled young boys," the grand jury statement said.

One victim, a boy about 11 years old when he met Sandusky in 2005 or 2006, testified Sandusky performed oral sex on him more than 20 times through early 2008, and forced the victim to perform oral sex on him, the report said.

"This is a case about a sexual predator who used his position within the university and community to repeatedly prey on young boys," Kelly said.

The grand jury said that a graduate assistant witnessed Sandusky "sexually assaulting a naked boy who appeared to be about 10" at the Lasch Football Building on the Penn State campus in March 2002.

The assistant told Paterno, who alerted Curley. Curley and Schultz later told Sandusky not to bring boys to the football building. But they did not alert police, the statement said.

"I always liked Jerry Sandusky. I thought he was a terrific coach," Frank, a 65-year-old retiree from central Pennsylvania who did not want his full name used, told Reuters. "I just feel bad about it. It will be a reflection on Penn State."

(Additional reporting by Dave Warner in Philadelphia and Lauren Keiper in Boston; Editing by Philip Barbara and Jerry Norton)