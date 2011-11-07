The home of former Penn State Defensive Coordinator Jerry Sandusky, is pictured in State College, Pennsylania, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Little

Former Penn State football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky is pictured in this November 5, 2011 police photograph obtained on November 7. Sandusky, 67, was charged with sexually abusing eight boys, a state prosecutor said on Saturday. Sandusky faces an array of charges including seven counts of first-degree involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, all of which are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, according to Pennsylvania State Attorney General Linda Kelly. REUTERS/Pennsylvania State Attorney General's Office/Handout

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Patriot-News newspaper is pictured in front of the Lasch Football Building at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Little

Former Penn State Athletic Director Tim Curley walks through the press after his arraignment on perjury charges in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2011. Curley is charged with perjury in the Grand Jury investigation of former Penn State Football Defensive Coordinator Jerry Sandusky. REUTERS/Pat Little

Former Penn State Athletic Director Tim Curley rides in the back seat of Gary Schultz's car after their arraignment on perjury charges in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Little

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania Two former Penn State officials were charged on Monday with covering up alleged sexual assaults of young boys by a former coach, as authorities widely criticized the university for allowing the abuse to continue unchecked for more than a decade.

The scandal has tarnished the reputation of the university, its football program and Joe Paterno, the revered head coach who reported the abuse up the athletic program chain of command and is not a target of the investigation, authorities said.

Pennsylvania's top police officer's voice quivered when he said that in 40 years on the job he had never seen a case where someone was so clearly caught and yet not turned in to police.

"This is not a case about football, it's not a case about universities, it's a case about children who've had their innocence stolen from them and a culture that did nothing to stop it or prevent it from happening to others," Frank Noonan said.

"What happened here was 'grooming,' where these predators identify a child, become mentors ... then give them gifts, establish trust, initiate physical contact, which eventually leads to sexual contact," Noonan said.

Jerry Sandusky, a former defensive coordinator on the college's storied football team, faces charges that he abused eight boys. A grand jury's report details his alleged sexual assaults of children as young as 10 in his home and in the team's locker room showers.

The Sandusky case has shaken the college and its alumni, who see Paterno as a paragon of leadership for his 45 years as head coach, for winning the most games in big-time college football history and graduating players who went on to star in the National Football League.

But the charges against Athletic Director Tim Curley and finance official Gary Schultz, both of whom stepped down Monday, are over their actions after they learned through Paterno of the alleged abuse.

Curley went on administrative leave early Monday and Schultz returned to retirement, the university said. Later in the day, both men were formally charged and released on bail. They are due back in court late next week.

"The charges at face value are disturbing to say the least," Harrisburg District Judge William Wenner said.

AKIN TO CHURCH SCANDALS

The campus newspaper, the Daily Collegian, pulled no punches in an editorial.

"The moral failure of every single person involved is appalling. No one did anything more than try to sweep this problem off-campus," the paper said.

Some details of the case are similar to the sweeping scandals involving sexual abuse by priests the Catholic Church tried to keep hidden for decades.

In one of the incidents, Sandusky, 67, is alleged to have forced a boy as young a 10 to have sex with him in the shower at the football complex in 2002. At the Monday press conference, Pennsylvania Attorney General Linda Kelly begged for the boy to come forward, as authorities still do not know his identity.

A graduate assistant saw the encounter and reported it to Paterno, who relayed the information to Curley.

Sandusky's attorney Joe Amendola has said his client, who left Penn State coaching in 1999, was shaken by the charges but knew they were coming. "He's maintained his innocence," Amendola said.

Sandusky is alleged to have recruited his victims from a charity he founded to help underprivileged children, called "Second Mile," authorities said.

The charity moved quickly on Monday to disassociate itself from Sandusky, saying in a statement that once the former coach informed them in 2008 that he was under investigation, they barred him from contact with children.

"From 2008 to present, Mr. Sandusky has had no involvement with Second Mile programs involving children," the charity said.

The abuse by Sandusky took place as far back as 1996, according to a statement from investigators.

"Through The Second Mile, Sandusky had access to hundreds of boys, many of whom were vulnerable to due to their social situations," the grand jury said in its report.

The report tells of an escalating series of predatory activities, starting with Sandusky allegedly crawling in bed with boys to rub their backs, moving on to fondling and eventual sexual contact of varying kinds.

It also included testimony by the assistant principal at a high school attended by one of Sandusky's alleged victims, noting that the football coach developed a strong emotional attachment to the boys he is said to have abused.

"(He) testified that Sandusky would be 'clingy' and even 'needy' when a young man broke off the relationship he had established with him and called the behavior 'suspicious.'"

Sandusky was arraigned Saturday and released after posting $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday. Bail for Curley and Schultz was set at $75,000 each and a preliminary hearing set for November 17.

(Writing by Ben Berkowitz and Greg McCune; Editing by Peter Bohan and Philip Barbara)