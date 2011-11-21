A special committee formed by Penn State trustees to investigate the university's actions after reports of child sex abuse by a former football coach said it will hold a news conference Monday in connection with its investigation.

The special committee was announced days after the November 5 announcement that former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky was accused by a grand jury of sexually abusing eight young boys over 15 years. Sandusky faces 40 charges.

The trustees fired legendary football coach Joe Paterno and university President Graham Spanier within days of announcing the special committee. The school's athletic director and another official, both charged with perjury by the grand jury, have also stepped down over the scandal.

Sandusky, 67, retired as a Penn State football coach in 1999 but continued to have access to the university's facilities as recently as a few weeks ago.

Investigations of the allegations which have shaken the college football world and state of Pennsylvania are continuing by prosecutors, the university, the U.S. Department of Education and the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Sandusky is alleged to have met many of the boys through The Second Mile, a charity he started in 1977, which is also carrying out an investigation of the charges.

Trustees named Ken Frazier, president and CEO of Merck, to chair the special committee that was appointed to investigate "the circumstances that gave rise to the grand jury report."

The special committee is expected to be made up of a majority of university trustees, plus faculty, students and alumni.

