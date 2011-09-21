AUSTIN, Texas A small community college in coastal southeast Texas was on lockdown for 40 minutes on Wednesday afternoon after what was being reported as "a shooting incident," but no injuries were reported.

A suspect was in custody after shots were fired on the Victoria College campus around 4:30 p.m., a university spokeswoman said.

The college's approximately 4,700 students were allowed to return to their normal class schedules around 5:30 p.m.

University and police officials were unavailable to comment immediately on the identity of the suspect, where the shots were fired, and what kind of gun was used.

Victoria is about 120 miles southwest of Houston near the Gulf coast.

