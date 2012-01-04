Angela Marie Hill is seen in a police booking photo provided by the Sanpete County Sheriffs department in Manti, Utah, January 3, 2012. A couple wanted for a crime spree through Utah and Nevada that saw an elderly pair slain in their home and a woman shot in the head was arrested on Tuesday wandering in the desert, authorities said. Hill, 25, and Logan McFarland, 24, were spotted by the pilot of a sheriff's plane in a remote area of Elko County, in northern Nevada, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Jim Phelps told Reuters. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout

Logan McFarland is seen in police booking photos provided by the Sanpete County Sheriffs department in Manti, Utah, January 3, 2012. A couple wanted for a crime spree through Utah and Nevada that saw an elderly pair slain in their home and a woman shot in the head was arrested on Tuesday wandering in the desert, authorities said. McFarland, 24, and Angela Marie Hill, 25, were spotted by the pilot of a sheriff's plane in a remote area of Elko County, in northern Nevada, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Jim Phelps told Reuters. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout

LAS VEGAS A couple wanted for a crime spree through Utah and Nevada that saw an elderly pair slain in their home and a woman shot in the head was arrested on Tuesday wandering in the desert, authorities said.

Suspects Logan McFarland, 24, and Angela Marie Hill, 25, were spotted by the pilot of a sheriff's plane in a remote area of Elko County in northern Nevada, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Jim Phelps told Reuters.

The duo were walking in the desert after they evaded highway patrol officers on Saturday in a car chase and later crashed their stolen Volkswagen Jetta, he said.

Once the couple was spotted from the air on Tuesday, officers on the ground moved in to make the arrest.

"They gave up without incident because they were dehydrated and very tired," Phelps said. "We positively identified them by their scars and tattoos, so we're 100 percent confident that we have the suspects."

The U.S. Marshals Service said the couple began a crime spree on Thursday when they killed an elderly couple at their home in Mount Pleasant, Utah, 85 miles south of Salt Lake City.

"We believe the motivation there was robbery," Phelps said, adding that the couple stole a car and later drove to northern Nevada, where they tried to carjack a woman in West Wendover, Phelps said.

The woman was shot in the head but managed to drive away, Phelps said. That victim has been treated at a hospital and was expected to survive, he said.

The couple later managed to steal a Volkswagen Jetta in Wells, Nevada, on Saturday, where they also got into the car chase with highway patrol officers that led to their flight into the desert on foot, Phelps said.

McFarland and Hill were being held on suspicion of kidnapping and attempted homicide in connection with the attempted carjacking in Nevada, and were expected to face additional charges as well, he said.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Cynthia Johnston)