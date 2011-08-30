Former NBA player Javaris Crittenton, who once played for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI

LOS ANGELES A former National Basketball Association athlete who once played for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards was arrested following accusations he killed a woman in Georgia, the FBI said.

Javaris Crittenton, who had been sought for the August 19 shooting death of 22-year-old Julian Jones, was arrested at an Orange County, California, airport after he tried to check in for a flight back to Atlanta.

"He was arrested without incident at John Wayne airport," FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said. "He was booked on a local charge of (being a) fugitive from justice."

Witnesses said Jones was shot in Atlanta with an assault rifle by someone driving a dark-colored SUV, the FBI said in a statement. Several days later, Crittenton, of Fayetteville, Georgia, purchased a one-way airline ticket to Los Angeles, where he has friends and family, the FBI said.

Crittenton, 23, has been charged by Atlanta police with murder, and the FBI had issued an arrest warrant for him for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Crittenton was drafted by the Lakers in 2007 and played two seasons in the NBA, ending his career with the Wizards after a stint in Memphis, according to the league website. He played college ball at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

In January 2010, the NBA suspended Crittenton and Wizards teammate Gilbert Arenas without pay for the rest of the season for bringing guns into the locker room after a dispute over a poker game on a flight home from a game.

Crittenton pleaded guilty to a criminal charge and received a sentence of one year of probation over that incident.

(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Cynthia Johnston)