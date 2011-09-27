Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Javaris Crittenton (R) appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for an extradition hearing with attorney Brian Steel (L) in downtown Los Angeles August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

ATLANTA A judge on Tuesday set bond at $230,000 for former professional basketball player Javaris Crittenton, who has been charged with murder in the drive-by shooting death of a young mother of four in Georgia.

Crittenton, 23, will have to wear an ankle monitor while free on bond awaiting trial, said Yvette Brown, spokeswoman for the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

He also must surrender his passport and firearms license, and avoid contact with any witnesses.

At a hearing Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Karen Woodson ruled there is probable cause for the case against Crittenton to continue, Brown said.

Crittenton was arrested at a Southern California airport last month as he prepared to check in for a flight to Atlanta to turn himself in to authorities.

He is accused of the August 19 slaying of 22-year-old Julian Jones, who witnesses said was gunned down in Atlanta with an assault rifle by someone driving a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, according to the FBI.

Atlanta police have said they do not believe Jones was Crittenton's intended victim but would not elaborate on the case.

Jailed in Los Angeles on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, Crittenton waived his right to challenge extradition and was transferred back to Atlanta.

Crittenton was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2007 and played two seasons in the National Basketball Association, ending his career with the Washington Wizards after a stint in Memphis, according to the league website. He played college basketball at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

In January 2010, the NBA suspended Crittenton and Wizards teammate Gilbert Arenas without pay for the rest of the season for bringing guns into the locker room after a dispute over a poker game on a flight home from a game.

Crittenton pleaded guilty to a criminal charge and received one year of probation over that incident.

