MILWAUKEE Tracy Edwards, the man who two decades ago helped police capture one of the nation's most notorious serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer, was sentenced to prison on Monday for involvement in a fight that led to the death of a homeless man.

A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge sentenced Edwards to one and a half years in prison and two years of extended supervision after the 52-year-old pleaded guilty to aiding a felon.

Edwards and two other homeless men were involved in an argument on July 26, and one of the men fell from a bridge into the Milwaukee River and drowned.

The other homeless man, Timothy Carr, 45, was sentenced to four years in prison and five years extended supervision last week after pleading guilty to recklessly endangering the victim.

Carr is a convicted felon after pleading guilty to a drug charge in 2006.

Twenty years ago, Milwaukee police found Edwards, half naked and partially handcuffed, in the street near Dahmer's apartment. Edwards told police he had just escaped Dahmer's apartment and led them back there.

Police arrested Dahmer that evening after finding body parts in his refrigerator and human remains throughout his apartment.

Dahmer, who is believed to have raped, killed and dismembered as many as 17 boys and men, often having sex with their remains before eating them, was later convicted of 15 murders. Dahmer died in prison in 1994.

Edwards, according to court records, has had several run-ins with the law involving drugs over the years.

