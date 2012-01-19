CLEVELAND A Cleveland woman pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges that she had tampered with evidence by putting her five-year-old daughter's body out with the trash, officials said.

India Parker, 35, was arrested in December after police issued a missing person's report for her daughter Kaliyah Parker, who was last seen by relatives in 2006. India Parker also denied charges of desecrating a corpse.

Prosecutors said that between November 1 and December 31, 2006, Parker kept her dead daughter in the child's bed for about one week, according to Cuyahoga County prosecutors' spokeswoman Maria Russo.

Russo said that Parker placed her daughter's body in a trash bag, put the trash bag into a garbage can and set it out on the curb for pick-up by the City of Cleveland Sanitation workers.

The Cleveland Police Department issued a missing person's alert December 23, 2011 after checking with the local hospital and morgue for any reports of Kaliyah's death.

No body has been reported found by the Cleveland police and Parker has not been charged with her murder.

