COLUMBUS, Ohio An Ohio man who was caring for his sick wife killed her two sisters and his adult son before taking his own life, police said Tuesday.

Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North identified the shooter as Paul Gilkey, 63, who lived near Logan, Ohio, southeast of Columbus. Gilkey had previously served prison time for murder.

North said his office received a call about trouble at the home about 5 p.m. on Monday. All four bodies were found in the living room, as was Gilkey's wife, Darlene, 59, who was unhurt.

The dead were identified as Gilkey's son, Leroy, 38, of Columbus, and two sisters of Darlene Gilkey -- Barbara Mohler, 70, of New Straitsville and Dorothy Cherry, 63, of New Plymouth, the sheriff's office said.

Leroy Gilkey was employed as a counselor and Spanish teacher as Westerville North High School in a suburb of Columbus.

Sheriff North said the shooting followed an argument among family members about what Darlene Gilkey should eat. Local media said she was terminally ill with cancer.

Another relative who was in the home when the argument started was ordered to leave before the shootings took place, police said.

Darlene Gilkey, who witnessed the shootings, has been moved to a hospital.

Gilkey was convicted of murder in 1974 and served 10 years in prison, Athens County Sheriff Patrick Kelly said. He also had been arrested in 1986 for felony assault and parole violation, the Hocking County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

