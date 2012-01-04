PHILADELPHIA A New Jersey doctor pleaded guilty on Tuesday to downloading and distributing pictures and videos of children being sexually abused, including of a toddler shown bound and gagged, federal authorities said.

Dr. Rocco Martino, who practiced internal and sports medicine in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, was accused of downloading and posting child pornography via a computer file sharing device.

"Martino admitted that his offerings included images of numerous children younger than 12 and depictions of sadistic and violent conduct," prosecutors said in a statement.

"The images downloaded by federal investigators and found on Martino's computer included pictures of very young children being restrained and sexually abused - including a bound-and-gagged toddler," it said.

Martino faces a possible sentence of five to 20 years in prison. A spokeswoman for the government said the defense and prosecution agreed on a sentence of 10 to more than 12 years, but a judge will have final say during sentencing on April 10.

In the meantime, Martino, 43, of South Orange, New Jersey, is free on $250,000 bond and is wearing a GPS monitoring device so authorities can track his whereabouts.

Martino's attorney, Lawrence Lustberg, of Newark, could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Dave Warner, editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Cynthia Johnston)