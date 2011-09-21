Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, Lee Grace E. Dougherty, 29, and Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21 (L-R); are pictured in this combination image of law enforcement photographs released to Reuters on August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pasco County Sheriff's Office/Handout

DENVER A Colorado judge on Tuesday ordered three Florida siblings accused in a four-state crime spree to stand trial on attempted murder charges over accusations they fired at police during a high-speed chase.

Huerfano County District Court Judge Claude Appel ruled after a day-long hearing that there was enough evidence to try Lee Grace Dougherty, 29, and her brothers, Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, and Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21, for attempted second-degree murder.

The judge also ordered the trio tried on first-degree assault and auto theft charges.

According to testimony at the preliminary hearing, the Doughertys admitted to investigators robbing a bank in Georgia and firing at a Florida police officer while on the run.

After those two incidents, the siblings fled to Colorado where they were captured after a high-speed police pursuit on August 10.

The judge heard testimony from two police officers who said they were fired on by the fleeing fugitives as they raced down a Colorado interstate at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour in a stolen car.

No officers were injured in the shootout, but investigators testified that they found an array of weapons in the vehicle, including two AK-47s, a shotgun, and other handguns. Police said they also recovered 2,000 rounds of ammunition.

The fugitives were arrested after they crashed the vehicle.

Lee Dougherty was shot in the leg by an officer after she leveled a handgun at him after a brief foot chase. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, she admitted to pointing a machine pistol at the officer and said she "deserved to get shot."

The former exotic dancer also said her brother was firing at pursuing police not to hit them, but to get them "to back off," the affidavit said.

According to prosecutors, Ryan Dougherty was behind the wheel of the stolen car while Dylan Dougherty Stanley fired on pursuing officers with an AK-47.

