CONWAY, Mass Police in Massachusetts arrested a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday in connection with the stomping death of a city park's beloved mascot duck, Ozzie, near a popular pond.

The boy, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was accused of killing Ozzie, a Muscovy duck who lived for several years at Stanley Park in Westfield, Massachusetts, police said.

He was charged with cruelty to animals, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a $2,500 fine, and killing a domesticated animal, punishable by a $100 fine.

A jogger reported seeing a group of youths stomping the bird to death on Friday near the park pond, a popular gathering place for children and other park visitors who enjoy watching Ozzie and the other ducks and geese frolic in the water.

"We believe that the party who is responsible for the crime has been arrested and charged accordingly," Detective Lieutenant David Ragazzini said. "We do not anticipate further arrests."

Muscovy ducks, with their splotchy red faces, white necks, and green and brown backs, are native to Central and South America, with some small wild populations also found in Texas' lower Rio Grande Valley.

Park workers buried Ozzie in a prominent place near the pond. Donations that poured into a memorial fund for the bird will be used to install a surveillance webcam in the duck pond area.

